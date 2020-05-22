Kerala

Special buses to bring students from Karnataka

District Collector D. Sajith Babu has said that the district administration would arrange bus facilities for students stuck in Karnataka during the lockdown to appear for SSLC and Plus Two examinations in Kasaragod district.

The Collector said candidates appearing for the examination should register themselves on the web portal covid19jagratha.kerala.nic.in. Registered students should reach Manjeswaram Thalapady border check post before 10 a.m. on May 25. They would be transported to the respective schools in special KSRTC buses arranged by the district administration, he said.

The Sub Collector will issue passes to registered students. Even if there is a delay in getting the pass, the students should report to the Thalapady border check post before 10 a.m. on May 25, said Mr. Babu.

There are 297 students in Karnataka who are taking the Class X examination. Of them, 33 students have informed that they will arrange their own transportation. The remaining 264 students of Class X and the Plus Two students from Karnataka have to register on the portal for permission to travel to their respective schools.

The Manjeswaram Assistant Educational Officer (9496358767) and the Principal of Government Higher Secondary School, Bethoorpara (9539412753) have been appointed nodal officers to clear registration doubts of students. The Collector said no student appearing for the VHSE exam was left stranded in Karnataka.

Printable version | May 22, 2020 11:44:22 PM

