Special Branch recommends immediate intervention in Mankulam

February 14, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - IDUKKI

A report submitted to the Kerala government by the State Special Branch pointed out that there was growing unrest among people against the Forest department in Mankulam, Idukki.

In January, a clash had erupted between the forest officials and the Left Democratic Front ruling Mankulam panchayat members over the construction of a pavilion inside the Perumpankuthu river.

In another incident, during last week of January, the Mankulam Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) had allegedly used abusive words against the vicar of the St. Joseph’s church at Anakkulam in relation to an incident where wild elephants, who were at the Anakkulam waterhole, ran amok due to the bursting of crackers during an annual festival at the church.

According to sources, the report stated that it is common for people to protest against Forest department in instances related to man-animal conflicts. However, in Mankulam things have taken a turn for the worse. There is an ongoing intense hostility between the Forest department and local people. The State government should make an emergency intervention to address the differences between the people and the Forest department officials, the report stated.

“The differences between Mankulam DFO and the local people deepened in recent times. The government should consider transferring the official from Mankulam division to avoid any issues. The latest intervention by the Forest department in the cracker-bursting incident has further irked the local people,” said the source.

A joint department level talk between the people and the Forest department officials would help in addressing the issues, recommended the report.

Protest

However, a joint action council has called for a protest on Saturday against the anti-people actions of the Manakulam Forest department. The joint action council convenor Mathew Karottukocherakal said that Devikulam MLA A. Raja would inaugurate the protest meeting. Various political and religious leaders would attend the meeting, Fr. Karottukocherakal said.

According to Forest department sources, the forest and the daily arrival of wild elephants to the waterhole in Anakkulam are the only tourist attractions in Mankulam and the officials were trying to protect it. “Tourists visit here to watch wild elephants at Anakkulam. If the wild elephants were not there, tourist visits would also cease. Also, things could take a violent turn if wild elephants were provoked, ” said the source.

