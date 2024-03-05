GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Special Branch preparing report about human-elephant conflict

March 05, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

The State Special Branch will soon bring out a report on the rise in cases of human-elephant conflict from forest fringes. According to sources, amid the recent escalation of jumbo attacks across the State, there has been a notion that has developed that those who took to protests – following the deaths in such attacks – would receive hefty and speedy compensation.

“Five deaths by wild elephant attack were reported in Idukki. Protests had erupted after the death of Suresh Kumar in Kannimala Top near Munnar and Indira in Kanjiraveli near Adimaly in Idukki, and the kin received compensation on the spot. But, when three more people were reported dead in similar incidents in Idukki, neither was there a huge rallying of the public nor did the kin receive a compensation,” said a source.

“Now, the local public has come down to the belief that protests are the only way to pressure the authorities for compensation,” said the source.

Jumbos in search of grass, water

“A study revealed that there was no proper grass availability in the bordering forests or grass in a dried condition. There was also no proper water availability inside forests, which resulted in the entry of wild elephants into human habitations. The control burning inside the forest borders to prevent forest fires also caused large-scale damage to grass inside the forests,” said the source.

According to sources, the state special branch will soon submit a detailed report about the human-elephant conflicts before the State government.

