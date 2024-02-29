Special Ayurveda wellness centres are being planned, says Minister

February 29, 2024 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Special Ayurveda wellness centres, which will enable Ayurveda treatment for foreign visitors, are being planned, Health Minister Veena George has said.

Already work on improving infrastructure in government Ayurveda hospitals and special training for employees have commenced, she said, while inaugurating a yoga training centre at Government Ayurveda College’s Panchakarma centre at Poojappura on Wednesday.

Health protection, disease prevention, and disease elimination are in focus in the health sector now and AYUSH has a huge role to play in the lifestyle disease prevention programme, cancer care programme, and healthy life campaign that has been envisaged under the Aardram Mission, she said.

Recognising the importance of yoga in ensuring the physical and mental well being in people, in the past two years, 1,000 yoga clubs have been started across the State as part of lifestyle disease prevention initiatives, she said.

The yoga centre at Panchakarma hospital at Poojappura has been set up at ₹1 crore.

The government is going forward in the health sector, recognising the contemporary relevance and importance of Ayurveda. The work on the international Ayurveda research centre at Kannur is progressing. AYUSH dispensaries have been set up in all panchayats and 600 AYUSH dispensaries have been upgraded as wellness centres, Ms. George said.

The director of Ayurveda Medical Education T.D. Sreekumar presided over the function.

