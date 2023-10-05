ADVERTISEMENT

Special attention will be given to infrastructure development in schools, says Minister

October 05, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - KALPETTA

Minister inaugurates high-tech building of Sarvajana HSS at Sulthan Bathery

The Hindu Bureau

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty interacting with a student of the Government Sarvajana Higher Secondary School at Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad on Thursday after inaugurating a smart classroom at the school. | Photo Credit: By special arrangement

Special attention will be given to infrastructure development in public schools, General Education Minister V. Sivankutty has said.

Speaking after inaugurating the newly constructed high-tech building of the Sarvajana Higher Secondary School at Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad on Thursday, Mr. Sivankutty said the government had spent ₹3,800 crore for infrastructure development in schools, including construction of new buildings.

“Now, the department is focusing on improving the standard of education in government schools,” Mr. Sivankutty said. Teachers should ensure quality education for all children, including the physically challenged, Mr. Sivankutty said, adding that parents and teachers should pay attention to improving innate talents of children in arts and sports.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister also inaugurated a smart classroom and happiness corner at the school.

The three-storey complex with modern facilities, including a lift, was set up at a cost of ₹3.27 crore. I.C. Balakrishnan, MLA, presided.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

school

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US