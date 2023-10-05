HamberMenu
Special attention will be given to infrastructure development in schools, says Minister

Minister inaugurates high-tech building of Sarvajana HSS at Sulthan Bathery

October 05, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau
General Education Minister V. Sivankutty interacting with a student of the Government Sarvajana Higher Secondary School at Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad on Thursday after inaugurating a smart classroom at the school.

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty interacting with a student of the Government Sarvajana Higher Secondary School at Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad on Thursday after inaugurating a smart classroom at the school. | Photo Credit: By special arrangement

Special attention will be given to infrastructure development in public schools, General Education Minister V. Sivankutty has said.

Speaking after inaugurating the newly constructed high-tech building of the Sarvajana Higher Secondary School at Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad on Thursday, Mr. Sivankutty said the government had spent ₹3,800 crore for infrastructure development in schools, including construction of new buildings.

“Now, the department is focusing on improving the standard of education in government schools,” Mr. Sivankutty said. Teachers should ensure quality education for all children, including the physically challenged, Mr. Sivankutty said, adding that parents and teachers should pay attention to improving innate talents of children in arts and sports.

The Minister also inaugurated a smart classroom and happiness corner at the school.

The three-storey complex with modern facilities, including a lift, was set up at a cost of ₹3.27 crore. I.C. Balakrishnan, MLA, presided.

