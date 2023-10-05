Special attention will be given to infrastructure development in schools, says Minister

October 05, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - KALPETTA

Special attention will be given to infrastructure development in public schools, General Education Minister V. Sivankutty has said.

Speaking after inaugurating the newly constructed high-tech building of the Sarvajana Higher Secondary School at Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad on Thursday, Mr. Sivankutty said the government had spent ₹3,800 crore for infrastructure development in schools, including construction of new buildings.

“Now, the department is focusing on improving the standard of education in government schools,” Mr. Sivankutty said. Teachers should ensure quality education for all children, including the physically challenged, Mr. Sivankutty said, adding that parents and teachers should pay attention to improving innate talents of children in arts and sports.

The Minister also inaugurated a smart classroom and happiness corner at the school.

The three-storey complex with modern facilities, including a lift, was set up at a cost of ₹3.27 crore. I.C. Balakrishnan, MLA, presided.