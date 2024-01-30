Special attention to education sector: Minister

January 30, 2024 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The State government is paying special attention to the education sector, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil has said.

The Minister who inaugurated a host of projects at Government Upper Primary (UP) School, Edanila, Nedumangad, on Tuesday, the school’s annual day, said the government’s commitment was exemplified in the increase in the student strength of the Edanila UP school from 302 students in 2015-16 to to 527 in 2023.

Like in the case of the Edanila school, the government was spending crores for the development of all government schools, he said.

The Minister pointed out that 25 anganwadis in the Nedumangad municipal limits had been transformed into smart anganwadis.

He inaugurated a building for the Edanila school that was constructed at a cost of ₹1 crore sanctioned from the Plan fund of the General Education department, beginning of construction of a building using ₹60 lakh from the Minister’s MLA fund, and Varnakoodaram project being implemented by the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala for pre-primary school development.

The new school building has five classrooms. The second floor of the building will be built using the MLA fund.

Nedumangad municipal chairperson C.S. Sreeja, standing committee chairpersons, councillors, and school headmistress Preetha Das were present.

