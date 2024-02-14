Special arrangements for dental treatment of non-resident Keralites: Health Minister

February 14, 2024 11:02 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Special arrangements would be made in dental colleges in the State for the dental treatment of non-resident Keralites, Health Minister Veena George said in the Assembly on Wednesday.

Replying to a submission by Xavier Chittilappilly, MLA, she said that dental treatment is very expensive abroad and it had been one of the main requests at the Loka Kerala Sabha that some arrangement be made for dental treatments in Kerala.

The government has given administrative sanction for ₹38.57 crore for the second phase development of the Thrissur dental college. The construction is expected to be completed next year. For the construction activities of the dental college and a women’s hostel, five acres of land has been allotted. More space will be allotted for the construction of a men’s hostel in the college, she added.

