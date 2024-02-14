GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Special arrangements for dental treatment of non-resident Keralites: Health Minister

February 14, 2024 11:02 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Special arrangements would be made in dental colleges in the State for the dental treatment of non-resident Keralites, Health Minister Veena George said in the Assembly on Wednesday.

Replying to a submission by Xavier Chittilappilly, MLA, she said that dental treatment is very expensive abroad and it had been one of the main requests at the Loka Kerala Sabha that some arrangement be made for dental treatments in Kerala.

The government has given administrative sanction for ₹38.57 crore for the second phase development of the Thrissur dental college. The construction is expected to be completed next year. For the construction activities of the dental college and a women’s hostel, five acres of land has been allotted. More space will be allotted for the construction of a men’s hostel in the college, she added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.