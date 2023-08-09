August 09, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The government will consider allowing special admission in vacant seats after completing Plus One allotments, General Education Minister V. Sivankutty said in the Assembly on Wednesday. Replying to a calling attention motion moved by M. Vijin on the need to sanction new Plus One batches to ensure the higher education of all those who passed SSLC examination, Mr. Sivankutty said that of the 4,17,545 applicants for Plus One, 4,11,157 have been given admission, including in vocational higher secondary education seats. To resolve the shortage of seats in Malappuram, 14 Plus One batches were moved to Malappuram. Even so, not every student has received admission in the course or school of their choice, Mr. Sivankutty admitted.

