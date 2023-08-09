HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Special admission in vacant seats

August 09, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The government will consider allowing special admission in vacant seats after completing Plus One allotments, General Education Minister V. Sivankutty said in the Assembly on Wednesday. Replying to a calling attention motion moved by M. Vijin on the need to sanction new Plus One batches to ensure the higher education of all those who passed SSLC examination, Mr. Sivankutty said that of the 4,17,545 applicants for Plus One, 4,11,157 have been given admission, including in vocational higher secondary education seats. To resolve the shortage of seats in Malappuram, 14 Plus One batches were moved to Malappuram. Even so, not every student has received admission in the course or school of their choice, Mr. Sivankutty admitted.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.