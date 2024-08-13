ADVERTISEMENT

Special adalat to recover documents of Vilangad survivors on August 16

Published - August 13, 2024 01:29 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A special adalat will be held at St. George High School at Vilangad, Kozhikode, on August 16 to recreate documents of those who lost them in the recent landslips at Vilangad.

ADVERTISEMENT

The adalat will begin at 10 a.m. and will have 12 counters of various departments. The survivors can recreate their ration cards, voters ID, Aadhaar card, RC book, bank passbooks, land documents, birth/death/marriage certificates, agriculture-related documents, and those related to Scheduled Tribes and cooperative banks at the adalat.

They have been asked to produce any pieces of information on the documents available with them, such as Aadhaar number, if possible.

Mathew, Vilangad’s martyr, saved 40 lives on fateful night
Did we make the mistake of not letting anyone die, ask Vilangad landslip survivors
‘We waited for dawn, hour after hour’: survivor recalls the night landslips devoured Vilangad village in Kozhikode

Officials from departments including Revenue, Civil Supplies, Election, IT Mission, Social Justice, Local Administration, Agriculture, Registration, MVD, and education will be present at the adalat, besides representatives of lead bank and cooperative banks.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US