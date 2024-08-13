GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Special adalat to recover documents of Vilangad survivors on August 16

Published - August 13, 2024 01:29 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A special adalat will be held at St. George High School at Vilangad, Kozhikode, on August 16 to recreate documents of those who lost them in the recent landslips at Vilangad.

The adalat will begin at 10 a.m. and will have 12 counters of various departments. The survivors can recreate their ration cards, voters ID, Aadhaar card, RC book, bank passbooks, land documents, birth/death/marriage certificates, agriculture-related documents, and those related to Scheduled Tribes and cooperative banks at the adalat.

They have been asked to produce any pieces of information on the documents available with them, such as Aadhaar number, if possible.

Officials from departments including Revenue, Civil Supplies, Election, IT Mission, Social Justice, Local Administration, Agriculture, Registration, MVD, and education will be present at the adalat, besides representatives of lead bank and cooperative banks.

