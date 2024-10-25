GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Special adalat for Aralam farm residents on Nov 27, 28

Discussions with the Director of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes department will address issues like drinking water availability, revenue concerns, and building facilities at Aralam Farm

Updated - October 25, 2024 09:55 pm IST - Kannur

The Hindu Bureau

The State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes led by Chairman Sekharan Miniyodan has announced a special adalat for residents of Aralam farm on November 27 and 28. This decision follows a grievance redressal meeting at the collectorate auditorium on Friday, where the commission reaffirmed its commitment to addressing local issues.

On November 28, discussions with the Director of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes department will address issues like drinking water availability, revenue concerns, and building facilities at Aralam Farm.

Mr. Miniyodan highlighted a positive shift in attitudes towards the tribal population, with fewer complaints indicating improved social dynamics between communities in the district. However, the commission observed that revenue-related complaints were primarily reported in adalats and pledged to resolve pending issues swiftly. The first phase of adalats was expected to conclude in all districts within three months.

In a recent adalat, the commission resolved 53 out of 66 complaints concerning various departments, including police, revenue, and local self-government. The commission, which includes members Advocate Sethu Narayanan and T.K. Vasu, heard from both complainants and officials throughout the day. Besides, the commission instructed officials to assess land designated for allotment to prevent delays in distribution and affirmed that issues from complaints would be addressed thoroughly.

District Collector Arun K. Vijayan and several departmental officials were present during the proceedings. The commission has received 43 new complaints and plans to take further action once it receives reports from the authorities concerned.

Published - October 25, 2024 09:54 pm IST

