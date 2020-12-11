Speaker’s clarification unconvincing: Surendran

Kozhikode

11 December 2020 18:48 IST

BJP State president K. Surendran termed as “unsatisfactory” the clarification given by Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan regarding his alleged links to Swapna Suresh, the key suspect in the gold smuggling case.

At a news conference here at Koyilandy here on Friday, Mr. Surendran wondered why he should make an allegation against the Speaker when the Chief Minister and several Ministers were facing such allegations. At the same time , Mr. Sreeramakrishnan brought disrepute to the sanctity of a Constitutional position, he said.

The BJP leader also asked the Speaker whether he would quit his political life if proved that he had helped the accused in the gold smuggling case. Mr. Sreeramakrishnan had maintained a good relationship with both Swapna and another accused P.S. Sarith. The truth would come out during the investigation, Mr. Surendran said.

He also alleged that the Speaker had also been hand in glove with the Vadakara-based Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS) in corrupt deals. The society was awarded contracts even in sectors which it has no expertise. Awarding a contract without inviting tenders was corruption, he said.

Mr. Surendran alleged that the CPI (M) leaders had secured commission after over estimating the project cost. The irregularities in awarding the project to renovate the hall in the Assembly Complex was similar to bypassing rules in the construction of the flyover bridge at Palarivattom, he said.