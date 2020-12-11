Speaker’s clarification unconvincing: Surendran

BJP State president K. Surendran termed as “unsatisfactory” the clarification given by Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan regarding his alleged links to Swapna Suresh, the key suspect in the gold smuggling case.
At a news conference here at Koyilandy here on Friday, Mr. Surendran wondered why he should make an allegation against the Speaker when the Chief Minister and several Ministers were facing such allegations. At the same time , Mr. Sreeramakrishnan brought disrepute to the sanctity of a Constitutional position, he said.
The BJP leader also asked the Speaker whether he would quit his political life if proved that he had helped the accused in the gold smuggling case. Mr. Sreeramakrishnan had maintained a good relationship with both Swapna and another accused P.S. Sarith. The truth would come out during the investigation, Mr. Surendran said.
He also alleged that the Speaker had also been hand in glove with the Vadakara-based Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS) in corrupt deals. The society was awarded contracts even in sectors which it has no expertise. Awarding a contract without inviting tenders was corruption, he said.
Mr. Surendran alleged that the CPI (M) leaders had secured commission after over estimating the project cost. The irregularities in awarding the project to renovate the hall in the Assembly Complex was similar to bypassing rules in the construction of the flyover bridge at Palarivattom, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath