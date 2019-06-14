Speaker to visit rain-hit Ponnani

The government seems to have finally woken up to the necessity of completing the sea walls along the district’s coast. The unprecedented sea erosion that took place at Ponnani and neighbouring coastline in the last three days has wreaked heavy damage to the fishermen community living along the coast and has incensed them like never before.

The visit of E.T. Mohammed Basheer, MP, to the affected areas on Wednesday quelled the anger to an extent. Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan, who represents Ponnani in the Assembly, will visit the coast on Saturday.

Mr. Sreeramakrishnan held an emergency meeting two days ago and chalked out plans to complete the sea wall construction along the district’s coast.

His visit to the affected areas on Saturday is expected assuage the temper of the people.

Trees uprooted

As many as 12 families lost their houses as giant waves carved into the coast at Ponnani, Perumbadappu, and Veliyamkode in Ponnani taluk. According to official figures, 99 houses were damaged in the sea erosion. Hundreds of coconut trees were uprooted.

The government has warned the people living along the coast and in low-lying areas to maintain vigil on Saturday and Sunday. Waves are likely to rise up to four metres along the State’s coast on Saturday. The government has also asked the people to stay away from water bodies in view of the warning about high tidal waves. Fishermen are also asked not to venture into the sea.