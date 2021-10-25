Speaker to inaugurate Mohiniyattam workshop

Mohiniyattam exponent Sitara Balakrishnan to will lead the workshop

The Gowri Creations will conduct a year-long Mohiniyattam workshop for budding dancers from the State.

The workshops will be held in all districts with the objective of creating a better cultural awareness through the classical art form.

Mohiniyattam exponent Sitara Balakrishnan, who is a disciple of noted dancer-choreographer Kanak Rele, will lead the workshop. “We want to reach out to our new generations with Mohiniyattam, the State’s own classical dance form,” says Dinesh Koduvayur, president of the Gowri Creations. Assembly Speaker M.B. Rajesh will inaugurate the workshop series at Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

The Thiruvananthapuram edition of the workshop will take place at Bharat Bhavan on October 29, 30 and 31.

Those wishing to attend the workshop can register their names at the following number: 9447624790. Mr. Dinesh said the year-long workshop series would not only bring out a large number of new dancers, but also impart the solid curriculum of Mohiniyattam to the new generation.