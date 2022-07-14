Speaker seeks CM’s response to breach of privilege

Misled House regarding daughter’s business associate

Misled House regarding daughter’s business associate

Speaker M. B. Rajesh has sought Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's response to Congress legislator Mathew Kuzhalnadan's breach of privilege motion.

Mr. Kuzhalnadan based the motion on his allegation that Mr. Vijayan had misled the House when it sought answers about his daughter's business associate, ostensibly to explore whether there was any conflict of interest in certain appointments made by the previous Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

The Opposition had accused the alleged business associate of Mr. Vijyan's daughter of exercising a say in the appointment of UAE diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case accused, Swapna Suresh, in a public-funded organisation.

The accusation had come against the backdrop of a similar allegation by Swapna, who had recently publicly turned sour on Mr Vijayan and his family.

Moreover, the Opposition had pointed out that the then Principal Secretary to Mr. Vijayan, M. Sivasankar, was a co-accused in the smuggling case along with Swapna.

Mr. Kuzhalnadan raised the accusation during an Opposition-initiated adjournment motion seeking the government's nod for a CBI inquiry into the allegations against Mr. Vijayan and his family by Swapna. Mr. Vijayan had called it a blatant lie and asked Mr. Kuzhalnadan not to drag families into the cut and thrust of politics.