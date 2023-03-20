Speaker rules to assuage Opposition fears, break Assembly impasse

March 20, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Speaker A.N. Shamseer, in a notable ruling on Monday, attempted to assuage the Opposition’s fears about the ruling front’s alleged infringement on its Parliamentary Privileges while reminding the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) to ensure that protests in the Assembly remained within the bounds of the law, the rules of business and legislative precedence.

Mr. Shamseer had attempted to break the impasse in the House, caused by the UDF’s stonewalling of legislative business since Wednesday last.

The police case against seven UDF MLAs for the raucous Opposition protest in front of the Speaker’s chamber, the Speaker’s alleged attempts to “subvert” the sanctity of adjournment notices by outrightly rejecting them and Sabha TV’s “suppression” of Opposition voices in the House had precipitated the stalemate.

The Speaker had announced last week that he would rule on the incidents in the House on March 14 and March 15.

Mr. Shamseer termed the occurrences avoidable. He decreed that the Opposition’s accusation that the chair had denied a Rule 50 notice at the behest of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was patently false and infringed on parliamentary propriety. The propaganda had cast aspersions on the Constitutional impartiality of the Speaker’s office.

Mr. Shamseer said he had denied a few of the Opposition’s notices for adjournment debates on sound legal grounds, previous rulings and the convention set by his predecessors.

The chair did not intend to permanently strike down the Opposition’s inalienable right as made out by the UDF.

The Opposition propaganda that the Speaker had robbed the Opposition of its Parliamentary privilege was incorrect.

Mr. Shamseer also censured the UDF for parodying Assembly proceedings in the House after the chair denied their Rule 50 notice. He noted that the use of placards and banners to register dissent, though forbidden in the Assembly, had increased.

Mr. Shamseer also said constant disruptions and across-the-aisle arguments eroded the quality of parliamentary debate, and public interest was the causality.

Mr. Shamseer promised the House that the Chair would ensure Sabha TV’s coverage of Assembly proceedings remained non-partisan. Sabha TV would adopt the Lok Sabha TV convention of including visuals of Opposition protests in its broadcasts.

Mr. Shamseer also frowned on the practice of persons recording Assembly proceedings on mobile phones and broadcasting the footage.

He termed last Wednesday’s Opposition protest in front of the Speaker’s office unfortunate. Legislators and watch and ward officials were injured in the altercation. Medical reports indicated that few members and staff sustained severe injuries.

The Chair received at least 10 complaints about the occurrences. The police have also registered a case. The Chair would examine the matter in detail before proceeding any further, he said.