Speaker inaugurates school auditorium

Speaker A.N. Shamseer inaugurated the Dr. Joseph Mar Thoma Auditorium constructed on the campus of St. Thomas Schools at Mukkolakkal on Thursday.

Bishop Isaac Mar Philoxenos Episcopa of the Thiruvananthapuram-Kollam diocese of the Mar Thoma Church presided over the function. A message by General Education Minister V. Sivankutty was read on the occasion. Mar Thoma Church Educational Society secretary Mathew George, treasurer Cherian Varghese, school chaplain Mathew K. John and construction and maintenance sub-committee convener John C. Cherian spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.