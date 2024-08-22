Speaker inaugurates school auditorium

Speaker A.N. Shamseer inaugurated the Dr. Joseph Mar Thoma Auditorium constructed on the campus of St. Thomas Schools at Mukkolakkal on Thursday.

Bishop Isaac Mar Philoxenos Episcopa of the Thiruvananthapuram-Kollam diocese of the Mar Thoma Church presided over the function. A message by General Education Minister V. Sivankutty was read on the occasion. Mar Thoma Church Educational Society secretary Mathew George, treasurer Cherian Varghese, school chaplain Mathew K. John and construction and maintenance sub-committee convener John C. Cherian spoke.