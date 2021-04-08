Speaker fails to appear before Customs

He cites health grounds for non-appearance

Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan failed to turn up before the Customs on Thursday for interrogation. The Speaker has reportedly communicated his inability to appear before the agency on health grounds, according to indications.

The Customs had earlier served him notice to present himself before the agency for interrogation regarding the U.S. dollar smuggling case.

This is for the second time that the Speaker has expressed his inconvenience to appear before the Customs. Earlier, Mr. Sreeramakrishnan had cited his election related engagements as an excuse.

Swapna’s statement

The Customs had issued summons to Mr. Sreeramakrishnan on the basis of the statements given by Swapna Suresh, one of the key accused in the diplomatic channel gold smuggling case, that the Speaker was involved in the smuggling of US dollar to the UAE. She had also given statements that the speaker had handed over a bag supposedly containing US dollars to be given to the UAE Consular General.

Some other accused in the case had also given statements that the Speaker had made investments in higher education sector of the Gulf countries.

The statements given by Swapna became public when the Customs and Enforcement Directorate produced the documents in the Kerala High Court.

One more summons

The Customs is likely to issue one more summons to the Speaker. The agency may resort to issue a warrant to Mr. Sreeramakrishnan through the court if he fails to appear before it.