Speaker cautions Veena for vague replies

Special Correspondent Thiruvananthapuram
August 30, 2022 19:03 IST

Speaker M.B. Rajesh has chided Health Minister Veena George for consistently giving vague answers to questions posed by the Opposition in the Assembly.

The Speaker’s chiding came following a complaint by the Opposition. It was A.P. Anil Kumar, MLA, who brought to the Speaker’s attention that Ms. George gave no clarity on issues they had raised.

He gave a written complaint to the Speaker that their right to know things was being thwarted deliberately by the Minister, who continued to give the same or similar replies to many of the questions they had asked on the controversial PPE kits purchase during the COVID-19 pandemic

It was in reply to the complaint by Mr. Anil Kumar that the Speaker indicated that he had cautioned the Minister against giving vague replies. It is learnt that Ms. George has been informed about the Speaker’s caution by the Legislative Secretariat.

