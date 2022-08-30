Speaker cautions Veena for vague replies

Speaker M.B. Rajesh has chided Health Minister Veena George for consistently giving vague answers to questions posed by the Opposition in the Assembly.

The Speaker’s chiding came following a complaint by the Opposition. It was A.P. Anil Kumar, MLA, who brought the matter to the Speaker’s attention that Ms. George gave no clarity on issues they had raised.

He gave a written complaint to the Speaker that their right to know things were being thwarted deliberately by the Minister, who continued to give the same or similar replies to many of the questions they had asked on the controversial PPE kits purchase during COVID-19 pandemic

It was in reply to the complaint by Mr. Anil Kumar that the Speaker indicated that he had cautioned the Health Minister against giving vague replies. It is learnt that Ms. George has been informed about the Speaker’s caution by the Legislative Secretariat.