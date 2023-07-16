SPCs of Vithura HSS buy bicycle for fellow student

July 16, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Student police cadets (SPCs) of Government Vocational and Higher Secondary School, Vithura, have purchased a bicycle for a student of their institution.

This summer vacation, the SPCs of the school were part of an innovative #IamtheSolution campaign during their camp. The campaign was aimed at driving home through various activities the message that solutions to problems related to nature were with oneself.

The SPC cadets, who have been part of a number of initiatives such as Kuttipallikoodams (mini-school) for marginalised children in tribal settlements and an honesty box as part of an amenity centre at the school, took part in fish farming, medicinal plant cultivation, fruit tree cultivation, and so on during the camp.

A model to other schools, the SPCs collected plastic waste, old newspapers, and other scrap found in their school, houses, and in public spaces to sell for recycling. They also conducted food challenges such as payasam challenge and pickle challenge with the help of their families to raise money for buying a bicycle for their schoolmate.

G. Stephen, Aruvikkara MLA, handed over the bicycle to the student. Block panchayat vice president S.L. Krishna Kumari, ward member Neethu Rajeev, school Principal Rajkumar, vice principal Sindhu Devi T., and SPC officials Anvar K., Ansaruddin, Priya A.V. Nair, Nisaruddin, and Anju were present.

The next goal for the SPCs is to start an open library for students at Kombrankallu, a settlement where the SPCs had started a Kuttipallikoodam.

The SPCs will set up the library at the Kuttipallikoodam using ₹6,000 that is unused from the money raised by them. Furniture and shelves for the books will be arranged by them. The open library will enable the students in the settlement to take books and return them even outside the school hours. Fifty books have already been collected, and more will be arranged for the library. To ensure that the books are read, the SPCs plan to put a box into which the students can put in their book appreciations.