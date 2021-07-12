SPC warns police against violating human rights

Thiruvananthapuram

12 July 2021 19:51 IST

No place for third-degree, impolite behaviour or illegal detention in policing

State Police Chief (SPC) Anil Kant has warned police officers against violating human rights under the pretext of imposing the law.

In a circular to law enforcement officers, Mr. Kant said the police were primarily protectors of citizens’ life, property, and dignity.

There was no place for third-degree, impolite behaviour or illegal detention in policing, he said.

Mr. Kant’s warning comes against the backdrop of a complaint that police officers had roughed up a journalist in Malappuram.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had assured the media that senior officers would investigate the incident.

Mr. Kant said SHOs should fully account for persons detained overnight in police stations.

They should not detain anybody without entering their name, address and time of arrest in station records.

Sub Divisional Officers should mandatorily get a list of detainees in police stations under their jurisdiction early in the evening. SHOs should update the list if necessary.

SHOs should ensure those arrested on grievous charges are medically examined and produced in court at the earliest. They cannot detain offenders for long hours at the station. If required, officers could seek their judicial custody later for further investigation.

Mr. Kant said SHOs should log every police inspection or action. Suspects handed over to the police should be subjected to a medical examination. SHOs should be present mandatorily when suspects are questioned. They should not relegate the duty to plainclothes officers or anti-crime squads.

The police should prioritise complaints from women and children and marginalised and economically disadvantaged sections of society.

Their petitions should be processed rapidly. SHOs should issue receipts for complaints received at stations. SHOs should directly hear complaints. They should not act dismissive towards petitioners.

Mr. Kant said SHOs should subject inebriated detainees to a medical examination. They should maintain an assignment book.

The book should contain the duties assigned to individual officers. Sub Divisional officers should inspect the duty books regularly.

The SPC warned officers against airing their personal opinion on social media. They should not use their official identity, e-mail address or mobile phone number to operate social media accounts. Officers should refrain from making political comments and avoid social media controversies.

The SPC said officers who coerce petitioners to buy stationery, including pen and paper to record statements, would face action.

The SPC has raised the stationery allowance for station houses to ₹5,000 monthly. District Police Chiefs should hold a wireless conference with sub-divisional officers and SHOs in the evening and evaluate the day’s events.