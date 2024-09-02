ADVERTISEMENT

SPC to spearhead probe against ADGP

Published - September 02, 2024 10:54 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday constituted a special team to investigate the “issues” raised against Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order M.R. Ajith Kumar.

In a press release, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said State Police Chief Darvesh Sahib will head the investigation team. The team members are the Inspector General of Police, South Zone, G. Sparjan Kumar; Deputy Inspector General of Police, Thrissur Range, Thomson Jose; SP, Crime Branch, S Madhusoodhanan; and SP, KSEB Intelligence, A. Shanawaz. Mr Sahib will supervise the high-level probe directly. 

Mr Vijayan tasked the team to complete the probe within a month and submit the findings to the government. 

The State Police Chief spearheading an investigation against a top-ranking officer is rare in the police department’s history. The communique was silent on whether Mr Kumar would continue as ADGP, Law and Order.

