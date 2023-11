November 01, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST

State Police Chief Sheikh Darvez Sahib inaugurated the training of 1,272 civil police officer recruits at the Police Training College in Thiruvananthapuram.

The new batch includes 197 women. The recruits have eight MTech, 14 MB, 136 BTech, and 635 Bachelor degree holders.

Instructors from the Malabar Special Police, Kerala Armed Police, India Reserve Battalion, and Kerala Police Academy will train them.

