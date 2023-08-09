SPC celebrates 14th anniversary

August 09, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The government envisages Kerala as a land where democratic values and secularism are protected and scientific thinking and citizen consciousness nurtured. Yet there are forces that are making planned attempts to push back the State and create internal strife, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 14th anniversary of the Student Police Cadet (SPC) project here on Tuesday.

Mr. Vijayan said the young generation plays a very important role in realising the Nava Kerala as envisaged by the government. They should grow up to be a generation that thinks scientifically and creatively.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the SPC activities involved equipping students to prevent cybercrime, mobile addiction and mobile misuse, and substance abuse. Activities taken up as part of this should be seen as a step in the State’s progress.

The project’s functioning till now showed that democratic and secular values that were the unique aspects of Kerala society had been meshed with better legal awareness and imparted to children through the SPC project. Like the projects in health, education, and social security sectors, the SPC project too had become a model that was accepted by other States.

Recounting the SPC’s interventions in various areas, the Chief Minister said an amount of ₹15 crore had been earmarked in the Budget for the SPC’s activities.

The Chief Minister also cut a cake along with the SPC cadets. He released a video of the SPC project’s theme this year ‘Challenge the challenges – towards a better world’ and gave away prizes to the winners of the SPC State quiz grand finale organised as part of the anniversary celebrations.

Minister for Transport Antony Raju presided. State Police Chief Sheikh Darvesh Sahib and other senior police officials were present on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.