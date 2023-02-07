SPC cadets should continue creating awareness of substance abuse: CM

February 07, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Student Police Cadets (SPC) should continue their role in creating awareness on substance abuse centred around schools, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was speaking after taking the salute at the SPC ceremonial parade at the SAP Parade Grounds, Peroorkada, here on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister said the cadets should be able to use the lessons learnt during protecting the law in their daily lives too.

The SPC project was a model for the country. It had helped students learn the qualities of sacrifice and dedication and become able human beings. This had brought the project national and international recognition.

In 2010, the SPC project had begun in 127 schools with 11,000 cadets. As it entered its 13th year, it had expanded to over 1,000 schools and included 88,000 cadets.

Personal development of a child was the aim of education. This did not happen in classrooms alone. It was in the outside world that children underwent new experiences, met various people, and understood the pulse of the State. The SPC provided facilities for all these. Discipline, leadership, consciousness of citizen’s rights and responsibilities, empathy, efficiency were some of the qualities that the SPC aimed at inculcating among students. It also implemented community projects and held camps to create good citizens of the cadets.

SPC cadets could do a lot in schools. Besides service-oriented activities, the cadets could observe changes in their classmates and help correct them. Schoolstudents were the primary victims of the drug mafia. Even upper primary students were falling prey to them. Students were being used as carriers, and some of them ended up addicted to drugs. It was thus impossible to fight the drug menace. The SPC cadets should continue their leadership role in creating awareness against substance abuse in schools.

State Police Chief Anil Kant and other senior police officials attended the programme. Sixteen platoons from school in Thiruvananthapuram city and rural participated in the parade. Athira R.S., senior cadet, Government Higher Secondary School, Aruvikkara, led the parade. Jula S. Nair of Government Higher Secondary School for Girls, Cotton Hill, was the second-in-command.

The platoon led by cadets from Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Neyyattinkara, won the first position. St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Pattom, and Cotton Hill school bagged the second and third position. Five hundred cadets took part in the parade.