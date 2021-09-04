SPC adalat receives a host of grievances

KOLLAM

04 September 2021 05:05 IST

Many aggrieved parties victims of domestic violence

From a cancer patient facing harassment to a young girl seeking financial support from her father to continue her education, the grievance redressal adalat of State Police Chief (SPC) Anil Kant considered a range of complaints on Friday.

Many aggrieved parties were victims of domestic violence and counselling was recommended in such cases, along with legal measures. A total of 46 complaints were received for the adalat, and Mr. Kant spoke to 15 petitioners.

Proper behaviour

In his first visit to Kollam City as the SPC, Mr. Kant also held a meeting with police officials and ministerial staff. After hearing their grievances, he asked the officials concerned to take immediate steps to solve their problems.

While strict instructions were given to behave properly with the public, Mr. Kant directed to take firm action without any leniency if the issue demanded it.