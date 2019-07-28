Spatial mapping of Kundara constituency completed

All details of the seven grama panchayats coming under Kundara Assembly constituency will be now available in digital format with the International and Inter-University Centre for Natural Resources Management (IIUCNRM) completing the spatial mapping of the area.

The project was carried out as part of Edam, a project launched by Fisheries Minister J.Mercykutty Amma for the overall development of the constituency.

The maps were handed over at a function at the Mukhathala block panchayat community hall here on Saturday.

DGPS used

“We have done the ward-wise mapping, diligently documenting the assets, infrastructure and natural resources of each panchayat. We have used DGPS (Differential Global Positioning System) for mapping so that accuracy is maximum and the error margin is nearly negligible,” says Rajesh Reghunathan, who headed the IIUCNRM team.

They also opted for the Geographical Information System platform so that it will be easy to make additions or new alignments in future.

“If the boundary of a ward changes, it will be easy to update and there will be no need for remapping.”

2D format

While all detailed maps are in 2D format, digital elevation models were also done to get a bird’s-eye view of each panchayat.

It took the IIUCNRM team six months to completely map hospitals, schools, government offices, homes, roads, public wells, ponds, public taps and all other structures in the area, sources said.

“The digital maps will be very useful for planning purpose, as having scientific data is very important when it comes to development. It’s an example of how the research findings of universities and research institutes can be used for the project planning of local bodies,” says Mr.Reghunathan.

During the first phase of the project, the IIUCNRM had launched a programme, Jala Suraksha Jeeva Suraksha, as part of which jala sabhas were held in all 156 wards of Kundara.

The final project report submitted had suggestions on where to recharge groundwater or how many ponds needs to be rejuvenated.

Recharging

“Around 49,000 wells were selected for recharging and around 40,000 rainwater pits were identified.

As the next phase we are planning to conduct a water literacy campaign in Kunadara, as part of which we will be conducting awareness sessions in schools and colleges.

The target is to achieve 100% water literacy in the Kundara constituency,” he adds.