Sparring over Lok Ayukta decree on CMDRF ‘corruption’ intensifies

April 18, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The sparring over Kerala Lok Ayukta’s decision to refer a nepotism complaint against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to its full bench to reexamine its maintainability intensified Tuesday.

On Monday, the Lok Ayukta had issued a sharp retort to imputations by the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) accusation that politics, and not jurisprudence, informed the anti-corruption watchdogs’ contentious decision.

The case related to the alleged use of Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) during the previous Left Democratic Front (LDF) administration to gratify the families of late political allies and aides. The UDF alleged that the decree had effectively stalled the anti-corruption case against Mr. Vijayan.

The anti-corruption Ombudsman upheld the need for a broader examination of whether it possessed the power to investigate the lawfulness of a Cabinet decision. Instead of immediately ruling on the petition, the Lok Ayukta referred it to its full bench after two judges differed over its maintainability.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Tuesday termed the Lok Ayukta’s “public posturing” over the high-profile litigation “preposterous and worryingly norm-breaking.” Mr. Satheesan also alleged that the Lok Ayukta’s decree contained unbecomingly harsh references against the complainant. He said the court should articulate its learned position through the agency of informed judgements and not in press releases that had no statutory value.

‘Whitewashing corruption’

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran, MP, accused the Lok Ayukta of whitewashing the CMDRF “corruption.” Mr. Sudhakaran questioned the logic behind the court’s decision to reexamine the maintainability of the anti-corruption petition on the eve of passing final orders in the case. He said the Ombudsman had made light of the petition by issuing a press release instead of a judgement.

At a public function in Kochi, Lok Ayukta Cyriac Joseph said he sympathised with the forum’s critics. He said the court had laid out the case properly in its decree.