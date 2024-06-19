Spare time for reading, Benyamin tells students

The root cause of communalism and violence in society is hatred towards others and reading will help cope with the feeling, writer Benyamin has said.

He was inaugurating the district-level Reading Day and Reading Week observance at Government Model Vocational Higher Secondary School at Chengannur on Wednesday. Benyamin urged the students to spare at least half an hour for reading.

Various art, cultural, and literary programmes will be organised in connection with the observance.

The programme, organised in remembrance of P.N. Panicker, father of the library and literacy movement in the State, is conducted jointly by the district administration, Library Council, Information and Public Relations department, General Education department, District Literacy Mission, and P.N. Panicker Foundation.

Library Council district president Aliyar M. Makkiyil presided.