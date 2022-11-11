Spare overhead power lines, electric poles, Kerala Electricity Minister tells football fans

The Minister says he is prompted to write a Facebook post after a ‘‘dangerous activity’‘ by fans in Chovva electrical section, Kannur, was brought to his notice

As football fever grips Kerala ahead of the FIFA World Cup, Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty and the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) have urged fans to spare electric poles and overhead lines from the revelry.

All over the State, fans are competing to put up cut-outs of popular players and flags of their favourite playing nations. But stringing flags and festoons on overhead power cables may not be such a good idea, Mr. Krishnankutty and the State power utility said in separate Facebook posts on Friday.

The Minister said he was prompted to write after a ‘‘dangerous activity’‘ by fans in the Chovva electrical section, Kannur district, was brought to his notice.

‘’Electric posts and lines are meant to provide light to the world and create wonders. But using them for unsafe activities is unauthorised, illegal, and above all, suicidal,’‘ his post read.

The Minister also posted multiple photographs showing flags of big favourites such as Argentina strung dangerously on overhead power lines.

‘’The football gala (World Cup) thrills us every four years. Each one of you and your family members should be there to watch it and celebrate. But the excitement should not cross the limits of safety. Otherwise, when the world celebrates, it will turn into a reminder of loss and pain for your family,’‘ Mr. Krishnankutty wrote.

Every year, electrical accidents claim numerous lives in Kerala. In 2021-22 period, 236 people died, according to data released by the Electrical Inspectorate. It included 214 members of the public and nine KSEB employees and 13 contract staff. Thirty-six people died when implements such as iron rods, used for picking fruits from trees, came into contact with overhead lines.