Spanish woman injured in motorbike accident in Thrissur

December 22, 2022 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

A Spanish woman, who was on a world tour along with her husband, was injured when the motorbike the couple were riding collided with a car at Edakkazhiyur, near Chavakkad, Thrissur, on Wednesday.

Maria, 28, who was thrown out of the bike in the impact of the collision, broke her leg. Her husband Luis escaped without injury. The couple was going to Ponnani after visiting Poomala Dam when the accident occurred. She has been admitted to a private hospital in Thrissur.

The couple, who were on a bicycle trip across the world, was planning to go Goa from Kerala. They hired a bike as they felt that Kerala roads were not suitable for bicycle trips.

CONNECT WITH US