Spanish sparrow spotted at Ponnani

MALAPPURAM

31 December 2021 20:49 IST

Experts say it was sighted for the first time in South India

Spanish sparrow, a passerine bird found in the Mediterranean region, was spotted at Ponnani the other day. It was the first sighting of the exotic bird in South India.

A migrant bird, the Spanish sparrow used to be seen in the northern parts of India during winter. “But it was the first time that we could spot the bird in Kerala,” said Jayan Thomas, an ophthalmologist from Kannur whose love of bird-watching brought him to Ponnani the other day.

Advertising

Advertising

Dr. Thomas reached Ponnani along with Aswin Janardhan in search of Ortolan bunting, a Eurasian bird belonging to the passerine family, after news spread about the presence of that bird at Ponnani. “But what we could see was even more exciting. The Spanish sparrow was perched on a branch in the bushes, where we had found so many friendly jackals as well,” he said.

The bird was sighted in the bush between the shore and the road. “During our observation, we saw a bird of the size of a sparrow but with a different look. The upper parts were more streaked than the domestic sparrow, with streaks along the flanks. Its head and nape was brown. The head showed a supercilium, and the base of the bill was yellow,” Dr. Thomas said.

Dr. Thomas took enough pictures of the bird and soon shared them in the birding groups as part of an authentication procedure. Experts agreed that it was a Spanish sparrow and was sighted for the first time in South India.

The bushy region near Ponnani harbour is attracting more and more migrant birds during the wintering season. Although Kadalundi estuary and its mudflats have been the biggest attraction for dozens of migrant species from across the continents, including Siberia and the Himalayas, Ponnani too has been providing sanctuary for a number of winged visitors during winter.

Dr. Thomas said the Spanish sparrow he spotted was a male. “Both male and female have different streaks. It is easier to identify a male bird than a female bird,” he said.