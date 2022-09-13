Kerala

Space Week: State-level competitions for students

The UL Space Club will organise various competitions for high school and higher secondary students in the State during World Space Week from October 4 to 10.

The events include ‘Think for a Better Tomorrow’, a contest to discover innovations in space; ‘Paint the Cosmos’, a painting contest based on space themes; and ‘Astrophile’, a space quiz. The competitions will be held in a single category from Classes VIII to XII.

Only one student from a school is eligible to participate in ‘Paint the Cosmos’ and ‘Think for a Better Tomorrow’ competitions. Registration should be done through schools, and will end by the last week of September.

Students may register directly for the space quiz. The deadline is September 25. Registration may be done through the website www.ulspaceclub.in.


