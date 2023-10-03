ADVERTISEMENT

Space week: ISRO to conduct painting contest

October 03, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Students can participate in lower primary, upper primary, high school, and higher secondary categories. To register, visit https://wsweek.vssc.gov.in before October 5.

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will organise an all-Kerala inter-school painting competition on October 8 as part of World Space Week-2023.

The competitions will be held simultaneously at Government Higher Secondary School for Girls, Cotton Hill, Thiruvananthapuram; Saraswathi Vidya Niketan, Elamakkara, Ernakulam; St. Thomas College, Thrissur; and Chovva Higher Secondary School, Kannur. Students can participate in lower primary, upper primary, high school, and higher secondary categories. To register, visit https://wsweek.vssc.gov.in before October 5.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US