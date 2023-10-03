Space week: ISRO to conduct painting contest

October 03, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will organise an all-Kerala inter-school painting competition on October 8 as part of World Space Week-2023.

The competitions will be held simultaneously at Government Higher Secondary School for Girls, Cotton Hill, Thiruvananthapuram; Saraswathi Vidya Niketan, Elamakkara, Ernakulam; St. Thomas College, Thrissur; and Chovva Higher Secondary School, Kannur. Students can participate in lower primary, upper primary, high school, and higher secondary categories. To register, visit https://wsweek.vssc.gov.in before October 5.