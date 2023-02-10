ADVERTISEMENT

Space technology workshop at TKM

February 10, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Mechanical Engineering, TKM Institute of Technology, in association with the Indian Society for Heat and Mass Transfer- Regional chapter, Trivandrum (ISHMT-RCT), is organising a space technology workshop and exhibition February 13 and 14. Scientists from various centres of the ISRO will be delivering lectures at the workshop and the exhibition will showcase the current and future missions of the ISRO. M. Mohan, associate director (R&D), VSSC, will inaugurate the event and TKM College Trust chairman T. K. Shahal Hassan Musaliar will preside over the function.  

