Space Park to ink 2 MoUs this week

Space Park, being developed here by the State government with help from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and industry, will ink two memorandum of understanding (MoU) later this week which will give it and academic institutions a global connect with the space industry.

A signing of MoU with the Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics (LASP), Colorado, and Space Generation Advisory Council (SGAC), Austria, is one of the highlights of a two-day international conclave on space technology planned by Space Park on Friday and Saturday at Kovalam.

The MoU with LASP will serve as a vehicle for connecting academic institutions in Kerala with LASP, Space Park special officer Santhosh Kurup told The Hindu.

LASP is a research institute established in 1948 at the University of Colorado Boulder, US. Its research areas include solar influences, atmospheric processes of earth and other planets and space weather. “The MoU will enable Space Park to connect organisations and academic institutions in the State such as universities and engineering colleges interested in science missions with LASP,” Mr. Kurup said.

SGAC in support of the UN Programme on space applications is one of the largest networks of young space enthusiasts and professionals.

On the one hand, the MoU will help Space Park establish a global presence by becoming a part of the SGAC community, Mr. Kurup said.

“At some point in the future, Space Park hopes to play the role of policy maker at the national level. SGAC’s inputs in policy decisions will be helpful,” he said.

On the other, it will help space enthusiasts in Kerala link up with the large community of space enthusiasts who are part of SGAC. A third MoU, with the Confederation of Indian Industry, also will be signed during the conclave. By developing the Space Park, the government intends to promote Thiruvananthapuram as the Space City of the country, IT Secretary M. Sivasankar said.