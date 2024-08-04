Space day celebrations at FSI Kochi

The Fishery Survey of India (FSI), Kochi, in collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Department of Fisheries, Kerala, will celebrate National Space Day at the Cochin Base of the FSI at Kochangadi, Chullickal, on August 5. The National Space Day is observed to commemorate the success of Chandrayaan-3.

S. Mahesh, Joint Director of Fisheries, Central Zone, will inaugurate the event at 10 a.m. Mahesh Kumar Farejiya, Director General in-charge, FSI, will preside. ISRO scientist Babu Govindha Raj and Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies Dean in-charge M.K. Sajeevan will attend.

An inter-collegiate quiz competition will be organised in connection with the event. A demonstration of satellite-based fishing aids and devices will be held.