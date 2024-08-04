GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Space day celebrations at FSI Kochi

Published - August 04, 2024 08:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Fishery Survey of India (FSI), Kochi, in collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Department of Fisheries, Kerala, will celebrate National Space Day at the Cochin Base of the FSI at Kochangadi, Chullickal, on August 5. The National Space Day is observed to commemorate the success of Chandrayaan-3.

S. Mahesh, Joint Director of Fisheries, Central Zone, will inaugurate the event at 10 a.m. Mahesh Kumar Farejiya, Director General in-charge, FSI, will preside. ISRO scientist Babu Govindha Raj and Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies Dean in-charge M.K. Sajeevan will attend.

An inter-collegiate quiz competition will be organised in connection with the event. A demonstration of satellite-based fishing aids and devices will be held.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.