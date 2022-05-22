Fifteen young science enthusiasts from Alappuzha will attend a three-day space camp to be conducted in Thiruvananthapuram from May 23 to 25.

The camp, organised by the UL Space Club, a non-profit organisation under the Uralungal Labour Contract and Co-operative Society Ltd, will be held at Kerala Arts and Crafts Village, Kovalam, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) and the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST).

The camp aims to at nurturing space science interest in students.

The students will interact with leading scientists and experts from VSSC and IIST. They will also watch a rocket launch.