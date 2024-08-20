Space audit to be conducted in medical colleges in State

The Health department will conduct a space audit in government medical colleges in the State to ensure the safety and security of health-care workers.

The move comes In the wake of protests by health-care professionals against the rape and murder of a resident doctor at a hospital in Kolkata on August 9.

Principals, superintendents and heads of department have been directed to conduct the space audit. While at the institutional level, the Principals will be in charge of the space audit, at the State level, the Director of Medical Education will ensure that all medical colleges comply with the instruction.

Apart from checking the fire safety, electrical, lift safety, the security of doctors’ duty rooms, examination rooms and restrooms will be ensured. Patients will be allowed only two companions in the emergency wing and one person in the wards.

The Health department has also decided to set up briefing rooms in all health-care institutions for doctors to explain patient-related matters to the families.

The details were briefed at a meeting of medical college authorities called by Health Minister Veena George on Monday to discuss safety issues.

All medical colleges should implement the Code Grey protocol and mock drills should be conducted at regular intervals to ensure that it is working efficiently. Public address systems, walkie talkies, CCTV cameras and alarms should be set up in hospitals. Police patrolling will be intensified in medical colleges at night.

The meeting also directed the colleges to ensure the safety of women employees returning home at night after duty hours and to strengthen security patrolling on the campus. Security officials should be given training and action should be taken against those staying inside the hospital compound without an entry pass, it was directed.

The Minister asked medical college authorities to resolve the issues raised by medicos at the institution level.

The Additional Chief Secretary (Health), Director of Medical Education and Principals and Superintendents of various medical colleges were present.