ADVERTISEMENT

Spa operator held with MDMA

February 27, 2024 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man running a spa at Thaikkudam here was arrested by the Ernakulam Excise enforcement squad with 45 grams of MDMA on Monday.

The arrested is Shabeek of Nettoor. He was allegedly engaged in sale of drugs on the pretext of running a massage parlour. He was on a high when being nabbed, the Excise said. The drug kept hidden allegedly for sale was found after questioning. He confessed to have procured it at ₹50,000 with an eye on profit more than double that amount.

In raids centred around massage parlours, the Ernakulam excise special squad has so far this month seized 150 grams of MDMA and arrested five persons.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US