SP Medifort hospital starts at Eanchakkal

SP Medifort hospital, a new venture of SP Fort Healthcare, is now operational with over 50 medical and surgical specialties under one roof at Eanchakkal in the capital

Unveiling the new hospital to the media here on Tuesday, chairman and managing director S.P. Asokan and joint chairman and managing director S.P. Subramonian said that SP Medifort will offer “compassionate and affordable” healthcare as other hospitals in the SP Group, SP Well Fort and SP Fort.

The new SP Medifort is a 475-bed hospital, inclusive of 170 cubicle ICU beds and 30 emergency beds, and spread over five acres and is also equipped with the latest medical technology and diagnostic devices.

Some of the experts who will be offering their services at SP Medifort include Philip Oommen (senior consultant – internal medicine), Vidya Vimal (senior consultant-paediatrics), Dhanya Louis J.S. ( physician – family medicine), Shifas Babu M., (senior consultant – cardiology) and Boben Thomas (senior consultant – medical and paediatric oncology).

Executive directors, S. Aathithya, Advaith A. Bala and Athulya A. Bhagya were also present on the occasion.

