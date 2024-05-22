GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

SP Medifort hospital starts at Eanchakkal

Published - May 22, 2024 09:58 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

SP Medifort hospital, a new venture of SP Fort Healthcare, is now operational with over 50 medical and surgical specialties under one roof at Eanchakkal in the capital

Unveiling the new hospital to the media here on Tuesday, chairman and managing director S.P. Asokan and joint chairman and managing director S.P. Subramonian said that SP Medifort will offer “compassionate and affordable” healthcare as other hospitals in the SP Group, SP Well Fort and SP Fort.

The new SP Medifort is a 475-bed hospital, inclusive of 170 cubicle ICU beds and 30 emergency beds, and spread over five acres and is also equipped with the latest medical technology and diagnostic devices.

Some of the experts who will be offering their services at SP Medifort include Philip Oommen (senior consultant – internal medicine), Vidya Vimal (senior consultant-paediatrics), Dhanya Louis J.S. ( physician – family medicine), Shifas Babu M., (senior consultant – cardiology) and Boben Thomas (senior consultant – medical and paediatric oncology).

Executive directors, S. Aathithya, Advaith A. Bala and Athulya A. Bhagya were also present on the occasion.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.