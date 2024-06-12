Southwest monsoon to remain in lull phase after a strong onset

After making a strong onset over Kerala, the southwest monsoon is likely to be in a lull phase with the absence of rain-producing systems and relatively weak monsoon trade winds.

According to India Meteorological Department sources, the trade wind from the southern hemisphere that penetrates deep into the northern hemisphere towards Kerala during the beginning of the season is not strong enough as per the prevailing atmospheric conditions.

The present synoptic conditions are also not supportive of any systems that can directly influence the weather over Kerala. The offshore trough, which is supposed to run down from the Gujarat coast to the Kerala coast, is totally absent. The appearance of the offshore trough along the southwest coast of India supports the advance of the monsoon. The eastward propagation of rain bands during active offshore troughs is responsible for heavy spells in south India.

Further, the supportive monsoon trough that used to run from northwest Rajasthan to northwest Bay of Bengal is also weak, confining the light to moderate rain to only some pockets. The trade winds that used to create the tropical convergence zone (ITCZ) merging with the monsoon trough during the active monsoon season are also weak now, according to sources. “We have to wait at least a week or more to see whether there will be any immediate changes in the permanent and semi-permanent features to activate the monsoon,” said the source.

Scattered, light spells

However, a shear zone that runs in the lower and middle tropospheric levels in the atmosphere, which is filled by opposing winds at a specified height with rain-bearing systems playing around in, is likely to produce some scattered, light spells in Kerala for the next five days, according to an IMD bulletin on Wednesday.

The southwest monsoon is 23% deficient in Kerala as of June 12, with the State receiving only 172.8 mm of rainfall against the average of 224.7 mm of rain. Considering the performance of the southwest monsoon in June in Kerala, the rain was deficient in June in the past three consecutive years, and the monsoon has played truant in June at least 10 times since 2000. However, a deficient run of the monsoon in June doesn’t mean that the monsoon will be deficient in the remaining three months.